John Goodburn stands next to a hybrid of western larch and alpine larch that was transplanted from a different spot on the University of Montana campus, which is the site of the State of Montana Arboretum. The arboretum comprises some 2,300 trees around campus, including rare and significant specimens.

 TOM BAUER photos, Missoulian

Oaks, birch and maples were common in the North American fossil record, but did you know that Ginkgoes and dawn redwoods were at home in North America before the ice ages too? Your tour leader, Marty Skinner, will introduce you to descendants of these ancient "paleo" trees and the State of Montana Arboretum this Saturday, August 31.

The tour will begin at 11 a.m. in “the Root” just north of Main Hall and west of the University Center. There will be plenty of time for questions. The tour is planned for about 1½ hours, but can go a little longer for those interested in seeing more of these fascinating trees.

