The Flathead Audubon Society will present Helena author Jim Robbins on Monday, March 11. His book, "The Wonder of Birds," was the Montana Book Award winner for 2018. He'll talk about the bird-human relationship and how we can creatively interpret birds to tell us more about the natural world. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Gateway West Community Room in Kalispell. It is free and open to the public.
Since 1980 Robbins has written for the New York Times and other publications on western issues, especially science and environmental stories. He is the author of six books, including "The Man Who Planted Trees" and "A Symphony in the Brain." His books have been published in England, China, Norway, Australia and many other countries.
He has also written for Audubon, Conde Nast Traveler, Smithsonian, Vanity Fair, The London Sunday Times, Conservation and numerous other magazines. He has covered environmental stories across the US and in far flung places around the world, including Mongolia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the Yanomami Territory of Brazil, Norway, Sweden and other countries.
For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website at www.flatheadaudubon.org.