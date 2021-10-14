A "Bear Safety, Biology, and Behavior" program with Bear Aware educators will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St. Hiking, biking, hunting, and running in Montana during the fall are wonderful ways to get out and enjoy our amazing landscape. Fall is also a great time to be thinking about bear safety. Protect yourself and these amazing creatures! Bear Aware educators will provide information on bear biology and safety. See skulls, pelts, and mounts, ask questions, and check out a bear spray demonstration. The program will include: bear avoidance educational trailer, grizzly bear and black bear mounts, life-sized photo of charging bears, bear skulls and pelts, educational materials to hand out of black bear-grizzly bear identification, use of bear spray, etc., educational photo panels depicting bear safety techniques, bear spray canisters so each participant can learn how to carry, hold, remove the safety clip, and spontaneously direct the spray towards the bear, bear spray demonstration course that simulates the three main ways in which bears charge and the time and distances involved.