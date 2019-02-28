Five Valleys Audubon is offering a workshop for beginning and intermediate birders on Thursday evenings in April. The workshop should appeal to birders just getting started and to birders who want to improve their identification skills The workshop includes four classroom sessions and one field trip.
Classroom sessions are April 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks, 3201 Spurgin Road. The field trip will be on Saturday, May 4.
The program will include a full session on hawks, eagles and owls, and 30 to 60 minute sessions on bird anatomy, migration, waterfowl, woodpeckers, shorebirds, warblers, sparrows and birding-by-ear.
The cost of the workshop is $35.
To sign up, contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632, cell 406-540-3064, or email bwsgenea@gmail.com.