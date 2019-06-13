Montana State Parks will partner with University of Montana Bird Ecology Lab (UMBEL) to host a bird banding workshop at Milltown State Park on Saturday, June 22, from 6 a.m. to noon.
Every year, UMBEL collects field data about local bird communities. One of the ways they do this is by catching birds and placing a band around their ankle so they can be monitored. This year, UMBEL will visit Milltown State Park to study the park’s diverse array of birds, and they have invited the public to attend.
Attendees should expect to meet at the park’s Overlook at 6, 8, or 10 a.m. Park employees will guide the groups down to the floodplain where UMBEL bird biologists will be waiting to teach guests about the banding process and bird ecology in general. Please wear sturdy hiking shoes.
This event is free, and no registration required. For more information, call 406-542-5531.