Join the Five Valleys Audubon for a bird walk from 10 a.m. to noon June 15, at the Lee Metcalf NWR, 4567 Wild Fowl Lane, Stevensville.
The Refuge has recorded over 240 species of birds. Times of day and year determine what species will be found; most likely every field trip will see different birds. Learn how to identify the birds (and whatever else is encountered), and how to get the most out of binoculars and bird guides.
No special gear needed — just dress for the weather and bring water and a snack.
Note the Visitor Center is no longer open on Saturdays, so the indoor restrooms at the Refuge headquarters will not be available. An accessible outhouse is available at the Wildlife Viewing Area.
For more information, contact Larry Weeks at 549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com.