Join Five Valleys Audubon for a bird walk at Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge from 10 a.m. to noon on July 20.
The bird walk takes place every third Saturday of the month to discover, identify and revel in the aesthetics of the Bitterroot Valley landscape.
The Refuge has recorded over 240 species of birds. Times of day and year determine what species will be found; most likely every field trip will see different birds. We’ll help you learn how to identify the birds (and whatever else we encounter), and how to get the most out of binoculars and bird guides.
No special gear needed — just dress for the weather and bring water and a snack.
Please note the Visitor Center is no longer open on Saturdays, so the indoor restrooms at the Refuge headquarters will not be available. An accessible outhouse is available at the Wildlife Viewing Area.
Contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com.