Join Five Valleys Audubon for a bird walk, every third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon, to discover, identify and revel in the aesthetics of the Bitterroot Valley landscape. All are welcome.
The Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge has recorded over 240 species of birds. Times of day and year determine what species will be found.
No special gear needed — just dress for the weather and bring water and a snack.
Note the Visitor Center is no longer open on Saturdays, so the indoor restrooms at the refuge headquarters will not be available. An accessible outhouse is available at the Wildlife Viewing Area.
Contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632.