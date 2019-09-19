Join the Five Valleys Audubon for a bird walk Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, to discover, identify and revel in the aesthetics of the Bitterroot Valley landscape.
The Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge has recorded over 240 species of birds. Times of day and year determine what species will be found; most likely, every field trip will see different birds. Five Valleys Audubon will help you learn how to identify the birds (and other creatures) and how to get the most out of binoculars and bird guides.
No special gear is needed — just dress for the weather and bring water and a snack.
Note the Visitor Center is no longer open on Saturdays, so the indoor restrooms at the refuge headquarters will not be available. An accessible outhouse is available at the Wildlife Viewing Area.
For more information, contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com or visit the Five Valleys Audubon website at fvaudubon.org.