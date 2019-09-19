{{featured_button_text}}
Lee Metcalf refuge

Fog rises from the frozen marshes of the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge.

 SUSIE GRAETZ

Join the Five Valleys Audubon for a bird walk Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, to discover, identify and revel in the aesthetics of the Bitterroot Valley landscape. 

The Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge has recorded over 240 species of birds. Times of day and year determine what species will be found; most likely, every field trip will see different birds. Five Valleys Audubon will help you learn how to identify the birds (and other creatures) and how to get the most out of binoculars and bird guides.

No special gear is needed — just dress for the weather and bring water and a snack.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Note the Visitor Center is no longer open on Saturdays, so the indoor restrooms at the refuge headquarters will not be available. An accessible outhouse is available at the Wildlife Viewing Area.

For more information, contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com or visit the Five Valleys Audubon website at fvaudubon.org.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags