Join Five Valleys Audubon at Glacier National Park July 4-7, for birding and camping.
The group will camp at Chewing Black Bones Campground on July 4 and 5. This campground is five miles north of St. Mary on Highway 89. On July 6, the group will camp at the Glacier Campground. Three campsites at each campground have been reserved.
The group will bird Many Glacier on Friday, the Red Eagle Lake trail on Saturday and the Howe Lake and Camas Creek trails on Sunday.
Contact Larry Weeks at 549-5632, if you plan to attend and he will coordinate potluck dinners and carpooling.
Meet up July 4, at 5 p.m. at the Chewing Black Bones Campground (Campsites G-12, G-13A, G-13B).