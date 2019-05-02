Long-time Flathead Audubon member Dan Casey will be the guest speaker at the Flathead Audubon Society meeting on Monday, May 13, at the Whitefish Community Center, 121 Second St. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Casey joined seven other people from Montana and Oregon on a 15-day tour of Ghana with Ashanti African Tours in January 2018. The trip was organized and co-lead by Jeff Marks of Montana Bird Advocacy, with part of the cost helping to fund work on Montana bird species. The group found more than 380 species of birds, focusing on the endemic species of the Upper Guinean forest.
For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website at flatheadaudubon.org.