Bitterroot Audubon May meeting to be held in person

The Bitterroot Audubon Society's May 16 meeting will be in person on the lawn of the Vistior's Center at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge at 7 p.m.

Two pioneers in the world of reducing human/bear conflicts will be featured: Jamie Jonkel of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Carrie Hunt of Wind River Karelian Bear Dog Partners. Jonkel is the bear management specialist for FWP's Region 2. Hunt founded and directed the Wind River Bear Institute and Wind River Karelian Bear Dogs.

Attendees can expect to learn about the status of grizzly and black bears in the Bitterroot Valley and how the public plays a role in reducing conflicts between humans and bears. Wind River's collaborative work in Montana and the Bitterroot will be presented, as well. A presentation with live Karelian Bear Dogs will demonstrate how bears learn to look for human resources.

The meeting will close with information on resources available to reduce the potential for human-bear conflicts.

The public is invited to attend this meeting but is asked to bring a camping chair or blanket to sit on.

