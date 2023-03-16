Darkness is increasingly rare in our world, yet it is critical to all life. Light pollution, especially in urban areas, is now a problem that prevention alone cannot address. Bitterroot Audubon’s March meeting will feature a presentation on dark skies and light pollution by Kristine Komar, a board member of the new group Starry Skies Montana. She will discuss light pollution, how what we believe about lighting is part of the problem, and how individuals and communities can help make a difference for birds and the earth by making the world around us a little darker.