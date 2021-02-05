 Skip to main content
Bitterroot Audubon meets Feb. 15

Bitterroot Audubon will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. The meeting will feature a presentation on the newly emerging details of where migratory bird species such as Osprey, Gray Catbird and Common Nighthawk go for the winter and the sometimes unexpected routes they take to get there. Avian scientist Kate Stone with the MPG Ranch will share how she is able to “travel” with these birds by using highly sophisticated tracking devices. She will discuss some of the methods used to safely capture species, the technology that makes such knowledge possible, and conservation applications to this research.

Register in advance for the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEuc--oqzsqGdXghRtbFDo2yG7BwZ7N8Hvp. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

