Bitterroot Audubon program: 'Magnificent Vultures of Africa'

Bitterroot Audubon’s April meeting will feature a presentation on African vultures by biologist Maggie Hirschauer. Hirschauer worked with VulPro, a South African conservation organization to research, rehabilitate, and reintroduce African vultures. Her presentation will highlight the issues African vultures face today, VulPro’s work to advocate for these misunderstood creatures, and some insights learned after working with VulPro over several years.
The presentation will be via Zoom on Monday, April 19, at 7 p.m. The public is invited. Register in advance to attend the meeting at bit.ly.2QcQJZf. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.