Bitterroot Audubon program: "Mate Choice and Sexual Selection in Birds"

Bitterroot Audubon’s October Zoom meeting will feature a presentation on mate choice and sexual selection in birds by Ivan Phillipsen, creator and host of the podcast "The Science of Birds." Phillipsen will discuss a fascinating, complex aspect of the biology of birds: mate choice and sexual selection. Sexual selection is a special case of natural selection, when females and males choose their partners, not at random, but based on specific traits. Such traits include plumage color, song and behavior. Sexual selection of mates has resulted in some spectacular features in birds. Many of the traits we love most about birds are consequences of sexual selection.