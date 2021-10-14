 Skip to main content
Bitterroot Audubon program: "Mate Choice and Sexual Selection in Birds"
Bitterroot Audubon program: "Mate Choice and Sexual Selection in Birds"

Meadowlarks return to Bitterroot

You can always tell when spring is coming as the calls of various bird species aimed at attracting mates begin to echo in the valley. Even with snow covering most of the Bitterroot, Meadowlarks will soon be joining their cousins, the red-winged blackbirds, as they arrive to select their mating territory.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Kearney

Bitterroot Audubon’s October Zoom meeting will feature a presentation on mate choice and sexual selection in birds by Ivan Phillipsen, creator and host of the podcast "The Science of Birds." Phillipsen will discuss a fascinating, complex aspect of the biology of birds: mate choice and sexual selection. Sexual selection is a special case of natural selection, when females and males choose their partners, not at random, but based on specific traits. Such traits include plumage color, song and behavior. Sexual selection of mates has resulted in some spectacular features in birds. Many of the traits we love most about birds are consequences of sexual selection.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, via Zoom. The public is invited to attend. Advance registration is required for this meeting at bit.ly/3oGpLsc. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

