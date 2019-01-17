Bitterroot Audubon’s January meeting will feature a slide presentation on the successful reintroduction of Peregrine Falcons in the Bitterroot and the rest of Montana. Bitterroot National Forest Wildlife Biologist Dave Lockman will discuss the efforts that increased local populations of this iconic bird from zero in the 1980s to today, when they occupy most of the Bitterroot canyons. Dave will also discuss Peregrine biology and how to spot these relatively common but rarely noticed birds that are one of the shining successes of the Endangered Species Act.
Come join Bitterroot Audubon Society for this fascinating program about saving the “World’s Fastest Animal” (according to NOVA) on Monday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. at the meeting room of the North Valley Library in Stevensville, 208 Main St. The meeting is free, and the public is invited. For further information, contact Kay at 360-8664.