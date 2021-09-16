Bitterroot Audubon program Sept. 20

Bitterroot Audubon’s September meeting will feature Christine Brissette, Trout Unlimited's Bitterroot Project Manager, who will present on several recent projects that have vastly improved habitat for wildlife above and below water. These projects range from fencing riparian areas on cattle ground, to dam removal and large-scale mine reclamation efforts. Brissette will also discuss an upcoming project on Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge to remove a fish passage barrier, reconnecting 3.5 miles of stream habitat to the Bitterroot River.