Bitterroot Audubon program Sept. 20
Trout Unlimited fish screen

A fish screen on the upper reaches of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River was installed in 202. 

 Christine Brissette photo

Bitterroot Audubon’s September meeting will feature Christine Brissette, Trout Unlimited's Bitterroot Project Manager, who will present on several recent projects that have vastly improved habitat for wildlife above and below water. These projects range from fencing riparian areas on cattle ground, to dam removal and large-scale mine reclamation efforts. Brissette will also discuss an upcoming project on Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge to remove a fish passage barrier, reconnecting 3.5 miles of stream habitat to the Bitterroot River.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, via Zoom. The public is invited to attend. Advance registration is required for this meeting at: bit.ly/3BRU8Pw. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

