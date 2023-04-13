Bitterroot Audubon’s April meeting will feature a presentation on Mongolian history, culture and present-day happenings by Hamilton resident Jan Bullock. Bullock spent several weeks in Mongolia living with a traditional Mongolian family, working at a summer camp for children and traveling via horseback on an 11-day pack trip. She visited the oldest monastery in Mongolia and went to see the Przewalski’s horses. She will present photos from her trip and will bring traditional Mongolian art and clothing to show us. She’s planning on returning to Mongolia in September.