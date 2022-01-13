Bitterroot Audubon program: 'The Rhythms of the Natural World'

Bitterroot Audubon’s January meeting will feature a presentation on "The Rhythms of the Natural World" by Paul Belanger of The Bitterroot Phenological Society.

Phenology is the study of the seasonal timing of life cycle events of organisms in the natural world. These phenological indicators, such as the first flowering buttercup or the arrival of the first bluebird, can be thought of as biological timepieces that respond to seasonal variation between years. Farmers, ranchers, gardeners, birders, nature lovers, hunters, and Indigenous peoples have used the timing of events in the natural world as indicators of when to harvest foods, plant, hunt, fish and more.

In this presentation, Paul will lead us in exploring how phenology has been applied in the sciences and in particular the study of climate change.

The public is invited to attend this meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. You must register in advance at bit.ly/33e3c5y. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

