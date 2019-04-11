{{featured_button_text}}
Bitterroot Audubon

 PERRY BACKUS pbackus@missoulian.com

The Bitterroot Audubon Society invites you to celebrate spring by welcoming the waterfowl and other migrant birds back to the Bitterroot Valley at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We will be located at the east end of the dike road, just west of the LMNWR Visitor Center. Bring binoculars if you have them. Spotting scopes will be provided for people to get close-up looks and Audubon members will help with identifying the birds. Bring your whole family to see the birds in their beautiful spring plumage. Treats will be provided by Bitterroot Audubon Society members.

