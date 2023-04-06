BLM Resource Advisory Councils are citizen-based groups that assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues. Both the Western Montana and the Missouri Basin RACs are accepting applications until April 28, 2023.

Resource Advisory Councils are chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and consists of 15 members who serve 2-to-3-year terms. The BLM is looking to fill vacancies in three categories:

Category One

Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; Federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.

Category Two

Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations.

Category Three

Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others. Nominees must be residents of the states relevant to each council. Nominees will be reviewed based on their training, experience, and education applicable to each RAC’s geographic area of responsibility. Nominees should demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making.

Letters of reference must accompany applications, as well as any other information speaking to the nominee’s qualifications

The BLM maintains RACs as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on issues and support the Bureau’s commitment to building a shared conservation stewardship legacy in the communities it serves. To learn more about the BLM Montana/Dakotas RACs go to: blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council.

For more information, please contact the coordinator for the RAC you wish to apply to:

Western Montana RAC: Coordinator David Abrams at dabrams@blm.gov.

Missouri Basin RAC: Coordinators Mark Jacobsen at mjacobse@blm.gov or Gina Baltrusch at rbaltrusch@blm.gov.