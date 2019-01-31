Try 1 month for 99¢

Come join us on Monday, Feb.11, 2019 at 7 p.m. for Five Valleys Audubon’s monthly meeting. Wildlife Biologist Torrey Ritter will be presenting his talk, Stories of the Bountiful Benefits of Beavers.

In 2015, Torrey conducted a graduate research project on beaver dispersal and settlement site selection in the upper Gallatin and Madison River drainages. Torrey is currently the Region 2 Nongame Wildlife Biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Location: Gallagher Business Building, Room 123, University of Montana, 902 Arthur Ave.

