Come join us on Monday, Feb.11, 2019 at 7 p.m. for Five Valleys Audubon’s monthly meeting. Wildlife Biologist Torrey Ritter will be presenting his talk, Stories of the Bountiful Benefits of Beavers.
In 2015, Torrey conducted a graduate research project on beaver dispersal and settlement site selection in the upper Gallatin and Madison River drainages. Torrey is currently the Region 2 Nongame Wildlife Biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Location: Gallagher Business Building, Room 123, University of Montana, 902 Arthur Ave.