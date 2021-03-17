Bug Creek Integrated Resource Management Project planning nears completion

KALISPELL — The Flathead National Forest, Swan Lake Ranger District, prepared an updated environmental assessment, draft decision notice, finding of no significant impact, and response to comments for the Bug Creek Integrated Resource Management Project.
The Bug Creek Integrated Resource Management Project (Bug Creek) Draft Decision Notice includes approximately 2,184 acres of commercial and 2,420 acres on non-commercial treatments to reduce fire behavior characteristics in the wildland-urban interface and improve diversity and resilience of forest vegetative communities. There are various road management activities proposes to support the vegetation treatments including approximately 68 miles of best management practices road maintenance, 13 miles of system road construction, and 5 miles of temporary road construction. Commercial treatment implementation is anticipated to last for five years and begin in fall of 2021.
Additionally, the project proposes the construction of approximately 17 miles of non-motorized trail system and change of 1.6 miles of existing motorized trail to non-motorized, to provide quality outdoor recreation opportunities.
The public provided early input on the project during a scoping period in 2018. Additional feedback was received and considered from the comment period in November 2020. The commenters were supportive of the forest fuels management work, concerned about potential impacts to grizzly bears, lynx, and bull trout, and wanting to see either more or less timber harvest than was proposed.
This week, the project enters an objection period, which is required by U.S. Forest Service regulation. The 45-day administrative review period allows people who have previously submitted timely, specific written comments during any designated opportunity for public comment, to file an objection to the draft decision.
More information about the project can be found on the Forest’s website, fs.usda.gov/project/?project=47327.