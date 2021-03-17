Bug Creek Integrated Resource Management Project planning nears completion

KALISPELL — The Flathead National Forest, Swan Lake Ranger District, prepared an updated environmental assessment, draft decision notice, finding of no significant impact, and response to comments for the Bug Creek Integrated Resource Management Project.

The Bug Creek Integrated Resource Management Project (Bug Creek) Draft Decision Notice includes approximately 2,184 acres of commercial and 2,420 acres on non-commercial treatments to reduce fire behavior characteristics in the wildland-urban interface and improve diversity and resilience of forest vegetative communities. There are various road management activities proposes to support the vegetation treatments including approximately 68 miles of best management practices road maintenance, 13 miles of system road construction, and 5 miles of temporary road construction. Commercial treatment implementation is anticipated to last for five years and begin in fall of 2021.

Additionally, the project proposes the construction of approximately 17 miles of non-motorized trail system and change of 1.6 miles of existing motorized trail to non-motorized, to provide quality outdoor recreation opportunities.