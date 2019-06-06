Join outdoor educator Brian Baxter of Silver Cloud Associates for an outing in the Bull River Valley on June 15.
Baxter will focus on aspects of history, trees, plants, wildflowers, fungi, fisheries, insects, disease, diverse wildlife and birds. Meet at 9 a.m. at the west end of the rest area at the corner of Highway 56 and U.S. 2. Bring lunch, water, binoculars, and please come with full gas tanks. Wrap up at approximately 3 p.m.
Sign up at scotchmanpeaks.org/events or email b_baxter53@yahoo.com.