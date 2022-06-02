Campgrounds across Lolo National Forest set to open this summer

Many campgrounds across Lolo National Forest are beginning to open again following Memorial Day weekend. Some will open late this month depending on elevation and access due to snowpack.

Last summer, the Lolo National Forest offered online reservations for campsites such as Quartz Flat Campground and River Point Campground. This year, the Forest will offer additional online reservation opportunities for select campgrounds on the Superior, Seeley Lake and Missoula Ranger Districts. This feature will offer the public expanded trip planning options.

Campsites that will be available to reserve via the online reservation system are as follows:

Superior Ranger District: Cabin City Campground (even-numbered sites in A/B loops), Quartz Flat (even-numbered A/G loops, 1-12 loop C sites) and Sloway Campground (sites 1-10 and Horse Camp).

Seeley Lake Ranger District: Lakeside Campground (sites 2-6).

Missoula Ranger District: Lee Creek Campground and Lolo Creek Campground (specific sites to be released later this summer).

Most campsites on the Lolo National Forest will still be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will continue to utilize volunteer camp hosts throughout the summer. Online reservations will still be required for all Lolo National Forest lookout and cabin rentals.

Many lookouts and cabins will be closed for most of the season due to maintenance funded by the Great American Outdoors Act. Those affected include the Double Arrow Lookout, Savenac Bunkhouse, Savenac West Cottage, Savenac East Cottage and the Savenac Cookhouse.

Online reservations can be made through recreation.gov.

For a complete list of campgrounds and opening dates by District, please visit fs.usda.gov/lolo.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0