Capturing birds in the land of the Mayans

Flathead Audubon is offering a special online video presentation on Monday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. The meeting will feature Cory Davis, a research associate at the University of Montana who spent many years studying birds throughout the western U.S. and occasionally abroad. He will share stories and photos from a Smithsonian Institution project he assisted with in Belize several years ago. The presentation is free and open to the public. For information on how to join the meeting, go to the Flathead Audubon website, flatheadaudubon.org.