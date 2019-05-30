Join in celebration of National Trails Day at a Montana State Park on June 1. The American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day is the country’s largest celebration of trails. Gather with over 100,000 other volunteers throughout the nation in empowering all to enjoy, share, and preserve the hiking experience. From hikes to trail clean up, show your appreciation for trails with events offered at state parks across Montana.
Missoula
Guided Hike at Milltown State Park, 2-4 p.m.
Join in the National Trails Day festivities at Milltown State Park with a guided hike on the brand new Bandmann Flats trail. The group will meet at the park’s Overlook and then proceed down the new trail to Bandmann Flats, pausing periodically for staff to share stories about the park’s history. Please wear sturdy hiking shoes. This event is free; no registration required. Call 406-542-5531.
Kalispell/Flathead Area
Trail clean up at Lone Pine State Park and Foys to Blacktail, 8:30 a.m.-noon.
Discover your local trails, learn how to handle some trail building tools, and gain hands-on experience in trail conservation and noxious weed control. After the trail work, enjoy a barbecue provided by Rotary of Kalispell and meet other trail enthusiasts. Volunteers will meet at Foys Lake near the junction of Lone Pine Road. Tools will be provided (if you have your own please bring them), bring gloves and water. Call 406-755-2706 Ext. 2.
Trail Maintenance at Flathead Lake State Park; Wild Horse Island, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Enjoy scenic views, meet new people and help us in caring for Wild Horse Island’s trails for the months to come. Due to the nature of this event, volunteers must be ages 8 and up. Volunteers should bring a lunch, water, sturdy hiking shoes, work clothes, and be prepared for hiking 3+ miles. Registration for this event is required and limited to 30 volunteers. Call 406-837-3041 to register and arrange transportation to the island from the Big Arm Unit of Flathead Lake State Park.