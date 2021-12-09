Five Valleys Audubon monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in Room 110 of the Interdisciplinary Sciences Building (ISB) on the University of Montana campus. Masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced.

Larry Weeks and Rose Leach will talk about the Christmas Bird Count. Weeks will talk about the Missoula count area and review some Winter bird ID tips for our participants for this year’s count, taking place on Dec. 18.

To participate, contact Larry at 406-549-5632, 406-540-3064 or bwsgenea@gmail.com and he will match you with an experienced group leader. You can also participate by being a feeder-watcher.

Following Week’s presentation Rose Leach, Montana’s state CBC compiler, will describe unusual sightings and overall trends that can be gleaned from CBC data. All information is online at audubon.org/conservation/science/christm as-bird-count and available to anyone for review.

