Christmas tree permits available

Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Information about how to obtain a permit and how to cut the perfect Christmas tree is available by visiting this page. The Forest Service decided to move permit sales to Recreation.gov as an added convenience for visitors, as well as to provide an alternative to in-person transactions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, free Christmas tree permits can still be obtained by mail or by visiting a Lolo National Forest Office.

Obtaining a permit on Recreation.gov: To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Lolo National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction fee of $2.50.

Obtaining a permit by mail: Call your local Ranger Station on the Lolo National Forest and provide your information and you will receive a free permit in the mail within 2-4 business days.