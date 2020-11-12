Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Information about how to obtain a permit and how to cut the perfect Christmas tree is available by visiting this page. The Forest Service decided to move permit sales to Recreation.gov as an added convenience for visitors, as well as to provide an alternative to in-person transactions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, free Christmas tree permits can still be obtained by mail or by visiting a Lolo National Forest Office.
Obtaining a permit on Recreation.gov: To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Lolo National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction fee of $2.50.
Obtaining a permit by mail: Call your local Ranger Station on the Lolo National Forest and provide your information and you will receive a free permit in the mail within 2-4 business days.
Obtain a permit by visiting a Ranger Station: Most Lolo National Forest Offices will have free Christmas tree permits available outside at office locations in a designated pick-up area. Please call ahead so staff can ensure permits are ready for collection. Permits, maps and cutting information will be available for pick up outside office doors to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Every Kid in a Park Fourth Grade Free Christmas Tree permit: Over the counter permits (available outside office doors) are free this year to all people, all ages. Fourth graders can still visit https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm to print out their free holiday tree voucher.
Families are allowed up to three Christmas trees. Please display your permit on the dashboard of your vehicle when you go out to harvest the tree(s). Permits are good for all National Forests in Montana. Please observe the following regulations; it is your responsibility to know where you can and cannot harvest National Forest Christmas trees.
• Do not cut trees from plantations or within developed recreation areas, campgrounds or the following areas: Blue Mountain Recreation Area or the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area.
• Do not leave branches on the stump and trim the stump to no more than five inches above the soil.
• Do not cut the tops off trees and do not cut down trees taller than 12 feet.
• Do not cut trees within 150 feet of riparian areas (creeks or streams) or within Wilderness Areas.
