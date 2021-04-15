Clark Fork Coalition hosts 'DIY' river cleanup

The Clark Fork Coalition announced the Clark Fork River Cleanup is back for 2021. In consideration of participants’ health and safety, this year’s event will be a “DIY” format spanning several days — Saturday, April 17, through Thursday, April 22, and will engage more than 60 self-selected teams of volunteers as well as individual volunteers.
“Missoulians love the Clark Fork, and are passionate about caring for it,” said Clark Fork Coalition executive director, Karen Knudsen. “We are thrilled that we can once again provide a safe and fun way for folks to get outside and enjoy a day by the river while lending a hand to keep it clean.”
In lieu of in-person registration, this year volunteers can reserve the cleanup section of their choice via an online map available at clarkfork.org. Trash and recyclables can be dropped off at four designated sites across the Missoula area. The Clark Fork Coalition will provide cleanup supplies, such as biodegradable trash bags and disposable gloves, which can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays through Thursday, April 22, at the Coalition’s office on the corner of South Fourth Street West and Myrtle Street — one block west of the Hip Strip.
Volunteers are reminded to dress appropriately for unpredictable April weather, carry water, and consider wearing closed-toe shoes and heavy gloves. The Coalition’s website includes an information and safety sheet for how to handle large, immovable objects, or any dangerous or suspicious items.
To help maintain a sense of community throughout the six-day DIY event, organizers are asking volunteers to share stories, photos, and cleanup results from their day along the river on social media, using the hashtags “#ClarkForkCoalition” and “#ClarkForkCleanup.” Selfie stations will be available at all trash drop-off sites.
Volunteers contributing photos and social media posts will be eligible for a free prize drawing, including an REI four-person tent, fly fishing accessory package from The Kingfisher Fly Shop, and other items donated by NRS, Chaco, and Trail Head. Participants are also encouraged to submit photos of unusual items they collect so they can be considered for one of the Coalition’s whimsical Trash Trophy awards.
As part of the expanded reach of this year’s Clark Fork River Cleanup (which includes tributary streams as well as the mainstem Clark Fork), volunteers will also clean up areas within a 52-mile stretch of river between Warms Springs and Garrison, as well a seven-mile stretch between Bear Gulch and Bearmouth through a cleanup event coordinated by the Coalition's partner, The Ranch at Rock Creek.
Volunteers wanting to learn more or register for the 2021 Clark Fork River Cleanup should visit clarkfork.org and follow the River Cleanup links. If pre-assigned cleanup areas are already reserved, participants are encouraged to clean up areas of their choice, including those not directly adjacent to the river, but which may contain trash that can blow into nearby waterways.