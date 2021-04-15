Clark Fork Coalition hosts 'DIY' river cleanup

The Clark Fork Coalition announced the Clark Fork River Cleanup is back for 2021. In consideration of participants’ health and safety, this year’s event will be a “DIY” format spanning several days — Saturday, April 17, through Thursday, April 22, and will engage more than 60 self-selected teams of volunteers as well as individual volunteers.

“Missoulians love the Clark Fork, and are passionate about caring for it,” said Clark Fork Coalition executive director, Karen Knudsen. “We are thrilled that we can once again provide a safe and fun way for folks to get outside and enjoy a day by the river while lending a hand to keep it clean.”

In lieu of in-person registration, this year volunteers can reserve the cleanup section of their choice via an online map available at clarkfork.org. Trash and recyclables can be dropped off at four designated sites across the Missoula area. The Clark Fork Coalition will provide cleanup supplies, such as biodegradable trash bags and disposable gloves, which can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays through Thursday, April 22, at the Coalition’s office on the corner of South Fourth Street West and Myrtle Street — one block west of the Hip Strip.