Comments sought on fee schedule

Fish Wildlife and Parks is accepting comment on the proposed commercial use fee schedule for fishing access sites and wildlife management areas. This fee schedule is set by the Fish and Wildlife Commission on a biennial basis, and the new fee schedule will be effective from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022.

The fee schedule lists the cost of permits for a variety of commercial uses, such as photography, guide services, concessions and livery services.

No changes are being proposed to the fee schedule for 2021/2022. Public comment on the proposed rule will be taken from until Nov. 27. Comments can be provided to FWPfsh@mt.gov or FWP, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620. A final decision will be made at the December 2020 Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

