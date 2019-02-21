A new Missoula community group that is working together on issues and opportunities related to local rivers will host a public open house celebration Thursday, Feb. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Conflux Brewing Company, 200 E. Main St.
The group, called Three Rivers Collaborative, includes local businesses, non-profits, and city, county and state agencies that came together over the past year to create a common place to discuss the Clark Fork and lower portions of the Blackfoot and Bitterroot Rivers in the greater-Missoula Valley.
The Collaborative formed to create that common space and now wants to engage more people and groups in discussing river conservation, public access and recreation in the Missoula area.
The open house begins with a short presentation from group members and Mayor John Engen, Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick and Director of the Montana Governor’s Office of Outdoor Recreation, Rachel VandeVoort, at 6 p.m., followed by light appetizers and a chance to visit with hosts and attendees. Participants will have an opportunity to learn about river use trends in the Missoula area, current river projects, and how to participate in future meetings and discussions.
For more information, email threeriverscollaborative@gmail.com or at FWP, contact Randy Arnold at 406-542-5504 or rarnold@mt.gov.