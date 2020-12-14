Conservationists sue feds over lack of wolverine protections

"For years scientists have been sounding the alarm on how wolverines are severely affected by climate change," said Andrea Zaccardi, attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "The future of the wolverine in the lower 48 now stands on a knife edge.''

The Fish and Wildlife Service received a petition to protect the wolverine under the Endangered Species Act in 2000, and has fought the designation for years.

“We stand by our decision to withdraw the listing proposal,” FWS spokesman Joe Szuszwalak wrote in an email on Monday. “The best available science shows that the factors affecting wolverine populations are not as significant as believed in 2013 when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the wolverine found in the contiguous United States as threatened. New research and analysis show that wolverine populations in the American Northwest remain stable, and individuals are moving across the Canadian border in both directions and returning to former territories. The species, therefore, does not meet the definition of threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act.”

The agency in the past has suggested the number of wolverines is expanding, not contracting, Its biologists predict that enough snow will persist at high elevations for wolverines to den in mountain snowfields each spring despite warming temperatures.