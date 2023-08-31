Spencer McCullough rode his bicycle 5,976 miles for a breakfast at Ruby's Cafe in Missoula on Monday.

The cafe wasn't explicitly the point of the 28-year-old's two-wheeled odyssey. Rather, it was just another stop along the way as McCullough rides to every national park in the Lower 48. And that — seeing the unthought-of places between parks — was part of the point of the ride. In this case, the stop was between Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. By Tuesday, he was pedaling north along the Blackfoot River toward the Swan Valley and Glacier.

But the primary focus of his round-the-country ride, he said between bites of omelette at the retro breakfast joint, was twofold: to see the nation's natural gems before they're irreparably altered by a warming climate, and to promote cycling as a method of commuting through, or between, cities and national parks. National parks and cycling are inextricably linked, he argued, because favoring bicycles over vehicles could cut the fossil-fuel emissions that drive landscape-altering climate change. But the parks, he found, can be remarkably unfriendly to bicyclists.

The trip was inspired by a May 2021 New York Times story "about how parks aren’t going to be able to meet their mission to preserve the parks in perpetuity because of climate change," he said. The story detailed how the National Park Service faces "brutal choices" over which features of parks to preserve or allow to slip away in a warming world.

Joshua Tree National Park is losing its Joshua trees. Glacier National Park is losing its glaciers. Acadia National Park is losing its native tree species. With that, McCullough said, he realized, "I won’t be able to go to these places that I saw in Planet Earth or Nat Geo because they won’t be here anymore.

"Hearing NPS talk about, 'We have to make choices that are this significant,'" he recalled, "That was really a 'holy s---' moment for me."

So in April he began in Florida, first with the profoundly remote Dry Tortugas National Park — a historic brick fortress on a speck of sand and coral in the Gulf of Mexico, 68 miles west of Key West, Florida, accessible only by boat or seaplane. (The sprawling fortress that constitutes the park is the largest masonry structure in the Western Hemisphere.) In July, seawater in the area hit a world-record high temperature of 101 degrees, irreparably damaging coral reefs.

Since then, McCullough has seen 14 more of the nation's 51 parks in the Lower 48, including Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, Grand Teton in Wyoming, Badlands in South Dakota, Kentucky's Mammoth Cave and St. Louis' Gateway Arch. Some of them were lesser-known: Congaree National Park in South Carolina, Voyager in Minnesota, Indiana Dunes just southeast of Chicago and Isle Royale in Lake Superior.

Miraculously, as of Monday, he'd gotten only two flat tires the entire trip. His route will eventually take him about 18,000 miles — or almost three-quarters the circumference of the Earth at the equator. He plans to finish in Maine around May or June 2024, a bit more than a year after he set out from Florida. He's sharing his progress and sights along the way online at onelongtrip.bike and on Instagram at @spencexyz. Live tracking is available at trackmytour.com/v0Jx2.

Although he's an ardent advocate for the bicycle, McCullough is also an unlikely one to have chosen long-distance touring as his method.

'The right time'

McCullough grew up in Yardley, Pennsylvania, a Quaker-founded town-turned-suburb directly across the Delaware River from Trenton, New Jersey, and about a half-hour drive northeast of Philadelphia.

"Where it started was cruising around the neighborhood with the boys in elementary school," he said. "It’s how you kill a Saturday — ride to town and get a sandwich, go to 7-Eleven and get a Slurpee, throw rocks in the river."

But for kids riding bikes, he observed, "there’s a bit of a hiatus when you get your license."

After graduating high school, he headed to State College, roughly in Pennsylvania's geographic center, to study finance at Penn State. He soon switched to information science and technology, but became disenchanted with the work toward his senior year.

All the while, without a car, a used bike bought off Craigslist became McCullough's primary transportation around campus and town.

In 2016, with 14 credits left to earn a degree, he left State College and relocated to Colorado to join a friend who recently moved West. He lived in a used 2006 Dodge Sprinter work van he converted into a camper and winterized himself. At his mother's insistence, he eventually attended Penn State online for a semester to finish his degree.

Living in a van around Denver, he again turned to a used bike for everyday transport: "I bought a cheap Cannondale thinking it was going to get stolen, and I’ve had it for seven years now." He spent many of his days in Colorado posted up at a local climbing gym for up to 10 hours a day; most of that time he was working remotely on a laptop. Living in the van for so many years allowed him to save money for his current trip, he said.

While in Colorado, McCullough met people who were serious about not only commuting by bike, but also about getting involved in their communities and governments to support bike and pedestrian infrastructure. He said it was the first time he met people who were saying, "We could have better infrastructure but it’s actively negated by city council or the state or whoever’s doing the work."

He became involved in the Denver Bicycle Lobby, taking elected officials and other policymakers on rides around town to illustrate infrastructure concerns in various neighborhoods. He also met people who were shocked by the idea of commuting by bike, and he realized how foreign a concept cycling for utility is to many people.

Then, he read the New York Times story. And he had an idea: He could ride his bike to all the national parks in the Lower 48. The idea "sat on the back burner for about eight months but I kept coming back to it."

As an ultra-runner who completed the Leadville 100 and Run Rabbit Run in Steamboat Springs, Colorado — both nonstop 100-mile races — McCullough already had long-distance endurance. He'd done a couple-day bike trips, and he started mapping out a national park route.

"And then one day it started feeling like the right time," he recalled. "I was feeling a little stuck, needed a change, pulled this out of the Google Drive and dusted it off."

He drove his van to Pennsylvania and stashed it at his parents' house. He initially intended to start his trip at Acadia in Bar Harbor, Maine, then head west across the northern half of the U.S., travel south through the West, and finally return across the southern half of the country. But by early spring, snow at the start of his route hadn't melted. Upon a suggestion from his father, he twisted his route: He'd start in Florida, cross the Midwest to the Great Lakes, ride west across the northern U.S., head south through the Western U.S., begin his return through the Southwest, and cross the Midwest (and his path) again on his way to the Northeast.

'Cycling is an afterthought'

An Amtrak train from Philly delivered McCullough and his roughly 100-pound fully loaded touring bike in hot, humid Miami. On April 6, he began pedaling south to Key West.

His first stop, Dry Tortugas, was an exercise in navigating both the increasingly visited national park system and the challenges of traveling and camping by bicycle around them. Passes for the boat ride to the park had sold out long in advance — McCullough, initially planning to start in Maine, hadn't gotten one. There was also nowhere available to pitch a tent for less than $120 a night.

He eventually made camp at someone's vehicle storage lot about 20 miles north of Key West. He woke up the next morning at 2 a.m., pedaled 20 miles to Key West to get in line for a standby spot on the boat. He arrived at 4:47 a.m. to find two others already in line. At 7:30 a.m., the standby hopefuls — about 10 by then — all got on the boat. He explored the park, was back in Key West around 5 p.m. and then explored town for a couple hours. At 9 p.m. it began pouring rain, just in time for his 20-mile ride back to camp. The ordeal took about 24 hours tent-to-tent, he said.

Although he found helping hands and good luck in the form of free camping and a standby ticket in Key West, McCullough said he has been continuously disappointed in the bike-friendliness, or abject lack thereof, at national parks he's visited so far.

"Isle Royale was kind of hilarious," he said. "I was the first person to use their new bike rack. Whoever was in charge of that must’ve just gone on Amazon and typed in 'bike rack' and bought the highest rated thing."

The small rack held three unloaded bikes at most, he said, but could hardly accommodate two touring bikes — leaving many cyclists in search of other places to stash their bikes and belongings. And there was a one-night limit at the mainland campground, meaning McCullough had to rent a canoe and stash his bike and belongings in it while he took a ferry to the park, because he couldn't leave anything at the campsite.

There was "just not a lot of foresight or thought into how they treat cyclists," he observed. "They checked the box of how they handle the cycling thing, and now they’re never going to revisit it."

But the park itself was grand, he said, replete with moose and wolves roaming through timber on the car-free and designated-wilderness island in Lake Superior.

Gateway Arch was a disappointment. The downtown St. Louis site offered no bike parking. McCullough's only option was to lock his bike somewhere else in the city and hope his bike and all his belongings wouldn't get stolen. Luckily, he found a park ranger to keep an eye on his bike near the arch instead.

After more than 5,000 miles, he said Monday that he felt the most unsafe in the crown jewel of the National Park System.

"The most dangerous part of the trip was Yellowstone," he said. "People told me it was going to be bad, but I was blown away. I rode through downtown Chicago on this trip and it was much more pleasant. People are driving like they’re trying to go to work, they’re angry. Dude, it’s Saturday morning, calm down, we’re in a park."

He said he'd been screamed at by motorists twice on the trip so far. Once was in Yellowstone. Speeding vehicles with no regard for other road users whizzed by as he tried to take in the splendor of bison, bears and geothermal wonders. He said the National Park Service should take road-user safety as seriously as it takes bear and other wildlife safety.

"Cycling is an afterthought in the little paper they give you," he said. "In the same way they have all those bear-aware signs, if we had half the amount of signs to teach people how to drive with cyclists."

His desired change applied more broadly than just Yellowstone, but he did cite it as a marquee example: "The idea that you’re a park and you’re going to prioritize car traffic under the guise of accessibility is such trash. It’s less about accessibility and more about the right to drive and park where I want. This idea that you’re going to do Yellowstone in three hours, just throw that out. We shouldn’t be encouraging those trips. You’re watering down and denuding the nature of it."

Anyway, he said, given the NPS mission to preserve parks in perpetuity, the agency should promote cycling in favor of emissions-releasing vehicle traffic. National parks, he argued, "could really lead on changing the culture, with how many people they get in front of every year."

But, he lamented, the parks "don't incentivize cycling." It costs $20 for one person to enter Yellowstone on a bicycle. It costs $30 for a large vehicle or RV full of people to enter. And cyclists vying for the few individual hiker/cyclist campsites would pay more than a family in an RV to stay in the park.

"The idea that a family of four that rides a bike pays more than a family of four that drives, and they pay more to camp than that family, that’s crazy," he said. "No one’s going to take on that extra risk. There’s no cost-saving. You’re just getting bullied by all the drivers and paying more for it. It’s ludicrous."

'When they're gone, they're gone'

Along his ride, McCullough's goal is "getting people excited about riding their bikes and excited about reclaiming some of their space in the parks." By the tour's end, he hopes to have organized a group to advocate for better cycling access, safety and infrastructure in national parks. He maintains a list of urban planning and cycling/pedestrian infrastructure resources on his website, and he's already heard from people he met along the ride who have checked them out. Ideally, he said, the group can bring concerns to the U.S. Department of the Interior and park superintendents.

"If I can send one other person down the rabbit hole and get them to join the advocacy and conversation around transportation," he said, "then this whole ride’s been a success."

And, hopefully, he said, such a shift in travel habits could slow the churn of climate change that's already altering national parks.

At breakfast Monday, traffic clogged Brooks Street just outside the cafe, a small building surrounded by tarmac and parked cars – and one touring bicycle. Inside, McCullough was reminded of something a ranger in the Everglades told him. The remark was so memorable, he said, he was compelled to write it down.

"The scenery in our geological parks out West screams at you," the ranger told him. "In the Everglades, it whispers. But the more you know what you’re looking at, the louder those whispers become. Our parks are like a color of the rainbow, or a taste that you love. When we lose them, by building interstates through them, and paving everything around them, we lose that color forever. You can’t build these and you can’t buy them. When they’re gone, they’re gone."