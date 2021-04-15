Dams dodged: Project looks at reservoirs that weren't

Because a story never came true, that doesn’t make it fiction.

Imagine a reservoir alongside Glacier National Park, six times bigger than Lake MacDonald, inundating Polebridge and everything else almost south to Apgar. That was the proposed Glacier View Dam.

Or picture the Paradise Valley from Livingston to Pray under water. That was the proposed Allenspur Dam.

Missoulians remember the reservoir filled with toxic mining waste behind Milltown Dam, and the decade-long effort to remove and restore the Clark Fork River. They never saw the Paradise Dam, which would have blocked the Clark Fork and Flathead Rivers just upstream of Plains, backing up the Flathead almost all the way to Kerr Dam and sinking St. Regis and most of Superior below the high-water line.

Similar stories might have become reality on the Big Hole River between Divide and Glen, the Upper Missouri River through the White Cliffs, and the Flathead’s Middle Fork in the middle of the Spotted Bear Wilderness.

For various reasons, none of these dam projects occurred. That has preserved some of the longest free-flowing rivers left in the United States. (At 692 miles, the Yellowstone is the longest undammed river in the Lower 48 States.)