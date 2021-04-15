Dams dodged: Project looks at reservoirs that weren't

Because a story never came true, that doesn’t make it fiction.
Imagine a reservoir alongside Glacier National Park, six times bigger than Lake MacDonald, inundating Polebridge and everything else almost south to Apgar. That was the proposed Glacier View Dam.
Or picture the Paradise Valley from Livingston to Pray under water. That was the proposed Allenspur Dam.
Missoulians remember the reservoir filled with toxic mining waste behind Milltown Dam, and the decade-long effort to remove and restore the Clark Fork River. They never saw the Paradise Dam, which would have blocked the Clark Fork and Flathead Rivers just upstream of Plains, backing up the Flathead almost all the way to Kerr Dam and sinking St. Regis and most of Superior below the high-water line.
Similar stories might have become reality on the Big Hole River between Divide and Glen, the Upper Missouri River through the White Cliffs, and the Flathead’s Middle Fork in the middle of the Spotted Bear Wilderness.
For various reasons, none of these dam projects occurred. That has preserved some of the longest free-flowing rivers left in the United States. (At 692 miles, the Yellowstone is the longest undammed river in the Lower 48 States.)
The stories of how those dams almost happened, and why they didn’t, got compiled in a new online “story map” produced by American Rivers, a national conservation group with a strong presence in Montana. AR Conservation Fellow Jessy Stevenson gathered the details that became the narrative of the project.
“The best part was reaching out to the people who were there on the ground when these were proposed, and the people now who make their lives on these landscapes,” Stevenson said. “Each one of these could have been a year-long project or more.”
Stevenson based her investigations on a series of maps developed by Helena GIS analyst Brett Lian. Based on the original project documents, they show how the anticipated reservoirs would have appeared. At an estimated 40,000 acres of surface area, the Glacier View Dam covering Glacier National Park’s western border would have covered almost twice as much valley bottom as Hungry Horse Reservoir.
Somewhat surprisingly, the Spruce Park Dam proposed just east of Hungry Horse on the Flathead's Middle Fork would have impounded just a tenth of its bigger neighbor’s acreage — 2,100 acres. Nevertheless, the outrage generated over the dam’s proposal helped push the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act through Congress.
American Rivers Northern Rockies Director Scott Bosse said he hoped the story map project would spur current debates about the future of western rivers. Calls for new dams to provide hydroelectric power have been frequent worldwide as governments seek ways to offset rising global temperatures. But the American experience with 20th-century dam building has revealed other costs, such as the destruction of ecosystems.
Last October, Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester introduced the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act that would have added 336 miles of 17 Montana rivers to Wild and Scenic River Act protection. And this year, Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson has proposed breaching four Snake River dams to restore spawning grounds for Pacific salmon.
Meanwhile, China has proposed building the world’s largest dam on the Brahmaputra River as it crosses the Tibetan Plateau near the border of India. Last year, Ethiopia started filling the reservoir behind its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, triggering protests in neighboring Egypt over loss of Nile River water.
Back in Missoula, the churn of differing perspectives over dam use and removal helped draw Stevenson to the story map project. She grew up in Condon, where a household soaked in stories of her family’s experience with logging and Blackfeet Indian heritage stoked her own storytelling interest.
“My parents were adamant that we learn to listen to stories,” Stevenson said. “It was important to understand where someone with radically different views from yours was coming from.”
The six segments of the story map include anecdotes from business owners and farmers, scientists and anglers who see the rivers from diverse perspectives.
“The one consistent lesson I got was that we as a species get into dam building pretty quickly,” Stevenson said. “But it can take years or centuries to undo things after we decide they have detrimental impacts that we didn’t foresee.”