Dead Fish Polo - Refining the art of summer fun

No horses, or fish, participate in Dead Fish Polo, and usually nobody dies.
But as a way to kill the summer heat and work on your paddle strokes, nothing compares to this old summer camp skills test. Not as injury-prone as Gunwale Bobbing, far more competitive than Tugboat of War, and obviously faster than Turtle Racing, Dead Fish Polo deserves the all-around medal for aquatic entertainment.
“Sounds way better than Sink-the-Boat, like we did in Boy Scouts,” said Love Boat Paddle Co. owner Andrew Gonzales. That time-honored conflict is best played with a fleet of 17-foot aluminum Grumman canoes and a large first-aid kit for crushed fingers. Adult supervision is not advised.
Gonzales proposed Turtle Racing as a less traumatic option, with equally good spectator quality. Each team paddles an equal distance from the shore, and then tips over their own canoe.
“Once you tip it over there’s the air pocket under the canoe,” Gonzales said. “You do it in a shallow spot, and see who can get to the finish spot, upside down, running on the bottom of the lake.”
As the competitors can’t see where they’re going, Turtle Racing has options for crowd-provided sonar assistance or the comic scene of blind turtles wandering out of the course.
Tugboat of War moves the classic beach contest onto the water, hopefully with a dock nearby to belay an objective centerline. Tie the sterns of two canoes together, add an equal number of paddlers to each team, and whoever can haul the other craft past the line wins.
Gunwale Bobbing requires balance, courage and the occasional first-aid kit, but only one canoe. Two players face each other at either end of the canoe. Both stand up and put their feet on the gunwales, or sides of the canoe and hold steady until a referee starts the match. Then each tries to bob the other off balance and into the water. Paddles are not allowed.
Dead Fish Polo is a game for canoes. Open-top kayaks may play, but two-person teams make for much more interesting matches. Cockpit kayaks just won’t work. You could play it in rafts, kind of like you could play English Polo with elephants.
We stopped most activity on the beach at Holland Lake last week when we broke out a three-way Dead Fish Polo match just beyond the swimming perimeter. The day was already perfect, with just-cool-enough water and just-close-enough mountain scenery making up for the smoky sky. What looked to some like a pirate boarding turned into a great spectator sport — we’re fairly sure some money changed hands on shore as the game went on.
The equipment: At least two canoes with enough paddles for all players, and one sponge representing the dead fish.
The rules: Throw the sponge away from all canoes. Retrieve the sponge with a paddle and toss it into an opposing canoe (no hands). Score a point for every successful toss. Play until a set number of points is reached or muscle failure.
What makes Dead Fish Polo a superior pastime is its educational potential. Canoes respond to a wide variety of paddle strokes, from the box stroke that turns the boat 180 degrees to the high- and low-brace positions that keep it from foundering when one player leans out to retrieve the sponge. Cross-draws bring the bow around quickly, while pry strokes move the boat sideways toward a midships sponge.
All of this will make the competitor fiercely aware of his or her core muscle condition, making the score of 3 usually the winning threshold. Playing to 4 often leaves one team resembling dead fish.