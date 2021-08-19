Dead Fish Polo - Refining the art of summer fun

No horses, or fish, participate in Dead Fish Polo, and usually nobody dies.

But as a way to kill the summer heat and work on your paddle strokes, nothing compares to this old summer camp skills test. Not as injury-prone as Gunwale Bobbing, far more competitive than Tugboat of War, and obviously faster than Turtle Racing, Dead Fish Polo deserves the all-around medal for aquatic entertainment.

“Sounds way better than Sink-the-Boat, like we did in Boy Scouts,” said Love Boat Paddle Co. owner Andrew Gonzales. That time-honored conflict is best played with a fleet of 17-foot aluminum Grumman canoes and a large first-aid kit for crushed fingers. Adult supervision is not advised.

Gonzales proposed Turtle Racing as a less traumatic option, with equally good spectator quality. Each team paddles an equal distance from the shore, and then tips over their own canoe.

“Once you tip it over there’s the air pocket under the canoe,” Gonzales said. “You do it in a shallow spot, and see who can get to the finish spot, upside down, running on the bottom of the lake.”

As the competitors can’t see where they’re going, Turtle Racing has options for crowd-provided sonar assistance or the comic scene of blind turtles wandering out of the course.