Ducks Unlimited ice fishing tournament

Tournament species are walleye, perch and burbot (ling). The entry fee for the tournament is $40 per person until Feb. 18 and $50 on the day of the event. There is a Youth Only division (age 17 and under) for $30 per person until Feb. 18 and $40 on the day of the event. The top 10 place prizes are determined by the largest weight of a single fish and time registered for walleye and perch (two separate categories). There is not a separate category for burbot (ling), however burbot (ling) are eligible to win the “Big Fish” for the tournament which is a standalone category that will go to the largest walleye, perch or burbot (ling) caught during the tournament. Both the adult and youth divisions are eligible for the “Big Fish.” There is also the popular “Smallest Fish” contest.