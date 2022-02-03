Ducks Unlimited ice fishing tournament

The second annual Montana Ducks Unlimited (DU) ice fishing tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, on Canyon Ferry Reservoir. DU will be giving away over $13,000 in cash and prizes.
Tournament species are walleye, perch and burbot (ling). The entry fee for the tournament is $40 per person until Feb. 18 and $50 on the day of the event. There is a Youth Only division (age 17 and under) for $30 per person until Feb. 18 and $40 on the day of the event. The top 10 place prizes are determined by the largest weight of a single fish and time registered for walleye and perch (two separate categories). There is not a separate category for burbot (ling), however burbot (ling) are eligible to win the “Big Fish” for the tournament which is a standalone category that will go to the largest walleye, perch or burbot (ling) caught during the tournament. Both the adult and youth divisions are eligible for the “Big Fish.” There is also the popular “Smallest Fish” contest.
A pre-registration party will take place at The Silos Junction Bar and Grill, 6999 U.S. Highway 287 in Townsend from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. There is no fee to attend this party. You can pick up your registration information and join us for raffles and a small silent auction. Food and drinks will be available to purchase onsite as well. If you cannot pick up your registration contestant tag on Friday, you can pick it up starting at 7 a.m. the morning of the event.
Official tournament rules and registration can be found at ducksonice.org.