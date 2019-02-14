Come and join Bitterroot Audubon as world-renowned adventure guide Skip Horner takes us along on a virtual birding safari in East Africa. Horner has guided dozens of safaris in East Africa since 1981. He says, “East Africa is the best place in the world to see the most and loveliest bird species the quickest and the easiest. It is home to over 1300 species of birds, with some of the rarest birds anywhere, some still unidentified.”
The Bitterroot Audubon meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at the meeting room at the North Valley Library, 208 Main St., Stevensville. The meeting is free, and the public is invited. Contact Kay at 360-8664, for further information.