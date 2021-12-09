'Ecological Effects of Recognizing Wolves in the State of Washington'

Aaron Wirsing will be the featured speaker at the Monday, Dec. 13, virtual meeting of the Flathead Audubon Society at 7 p.m. Wirsing and his graduate students are interested in the impacts large predators have on prey populations and ecosystems. His talk will focus on the ecological effects of gray wolf recolonization in Washington, highlighting projects that began in 2011 exploring how the renewed presence of wolves in this state is shaping deer behavior and the behavior of other large carnivores such as cougars. The study also addressed how prey species balance the risks posed by wolves and human hunters.