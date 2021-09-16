Fall campground closures

Fall officially arrives next week and along with all the seasonal changes, the Bitterroot National Forest is announcing the following campground and recreation site closures and updates:
Darby/Sula Ranger District, 406-821-3913:
• Lake Como Recreation Area
• Lower Como Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 26 (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping); campground closes Sept. 27.
• Three Frogs Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 26 (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping); closes Oct. 18.
• Lake Como Day Use Sites (picnic area, trailhead, beach, boat launch): day use fees no longer required, no services, ‘pack it in, pack it out’. Open year-round.
• Rock Creek Horse Camp: open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 26. Campground will remain open after Sept. 27 until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out,' free of charge.
• Wood’s Cabin: The historic cabin on the north shore of Lake Como is available to rent in the fall and winter. $100 nightly (peak season) and $60 nightly (non-peak season). To reserve your dates, visit recreation.gov.
• Black Bear Campground: open until closed by snow with six campsites. No water. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.
• Lost Horse Road & Schumaker Campground: open until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.
• Skalkaho Pass (State Highway 38) is currently open. For latest road information visit mdt.mt.gov or Dial 511.
• Spring Gulch Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Oct. 3; closes on Oct. 4.
• Indian Trees Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Oct. 3; closes on Oct. 4.
• Martin Creek Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Oct. 3rd. Current fees - $12/ night. Remain open after Oct. 4th with no fees, no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.
• Warm Springs Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Oct. 3. Campground will remain open after Oct. 4, through November with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out.'
• Crazy Creek Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Oct. 3. Remains open after Oct. 4 with no fees, no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.
• Crazy Creek Horse Camp: open with no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.
• Jennings Camp: open with no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.
• McCart Lookout: reservations open through Sept. 19 at recreation.gov.
• East Fork Guard Station: reservations open year-round at recreation.gov.
• Medicine Point Lookout: reservations open through Sept. 19 at recreation.gov.
• Two Good Cabin: open for reservations through Oct. 15. Reservations resume from Dec. 1. through Dec. 31 at recreation.gov.
Stevensville Ranger District: 406-777-5461
• Charles Waters Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 26 (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Campground will remain open with no fees/services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ through October.
• Larry Creek Group Site: reservations open through Sept. 30; from Oct. 1– Nov. 30, available on a first come, first served basis with no fees, no services, ‘pack it in, pack it out.'
• Blodgett Campground: open with seven campsites until Dec. 1 or sooner, depending on weather. No water. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.
• Gold Creek Campground: open with five campsites until closed by snow. No water. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.
West Fork Ranger District: 406-821-3269
• Rombo Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 26. Remains open after Sept. 26 with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.
• Alta Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 26. Remains open after Sept. 26th with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.
• Sam Billings Campground: open with 12 campsites until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.
• Slate Creek Campground: Front loop open until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage. Back loop closes Sept. 30.
• Fales Flat Campground: open with no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.
• Beaver Point, Raven Creek, Indian Creek, Paradise Campgrounds open until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.
• Magruder Ranger’s House: reservations open through Oct. 17, but water will be turned off Oct. 1. Reservations available at recreation.gov.
• Magruder Road Corridor is open between Darby and Elk City, Idaho. Contact the West Fork office for road updates.