Fall campground closures

• Black Bear Campground: open until closed by snow with six campsites. No water. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

• Lost Horse Road & Schumaker Campground: open until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

• Skalkaho Pass (State Highway 38) is currently open. For latest road information visit mdt.mt.gov or Dial 511.

• Spring Gulch Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Oct. 3; closes on Oct. 4.

• Indian Trees Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Oct. 3; closes on Oct. 4.

• Martin Creek Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Oct. 3rd. Current fees - $12/ night. Remain open after Oct. 4th with no fees, no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

• Warm Springs Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Oct. 3. Campground will remain open after Oct. 4, through November with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out.'

• Crazy Creek Campground: open with services and nightly fees through Oct. 3. Remains open after Oct. 4 with no fees, no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.