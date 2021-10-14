Falling up: Weather shifts fill skies with birds

CHARLO – The crowd watching a coyote gnaw on a dead goose looked like a line at the buffet table, waiting for the glutton to go.

Several yards to the left, a bald eagle occasionally ruffled its wings while maintaining its side-eye. Triple that distance to the right, a golden eagle stayed perfectly still, as if denying it had any appetite. Double that span again to the left, and a second coyote paced in short arcs, acting both hungry and intimidated by the competition. From a hillock straight back from the shore of the Ninepipes Reservoir, a whitetail doe poked its head just above the shrubline and watched with all the impassivity of a vegetarian at a wiener roast.

The Ninepipes National Wildlife Refuge isn’t only for birdwatchers, especially as fall settles over the Mission Valley. Last week’s scavenger tableau presented a great lesson in dominance as the first coyote finished its fill and the bald eagle flapped over to dig in. The second coyote also made its move – or moves – extremely peculiar ones. As the eagle flared and glared, the coyote made clumsy wobbles while wagging its tail at odd angles. After a few minutes it became apparent it had tried to circle around the eagle, only to step into a boggy bit of the shore and sink almost to its belly; the dance was a struggle to escape the muck. The golden eagle stage right remained impassive.