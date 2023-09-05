PARADISE — Even the old-timers were shocked at how fast the River Road East fire bore down on this small Montana town last month.

Aug. 18, a Friday, had been an otherwise unremarkable day in the unincorporated town of fewer than 200 people, nestled in a verdant mountain valley just downstream of where the Flathead River flows into the Clark Fork.

Freight trains rolled through the former railroad town along the Clark Fork as they had since the 1880s. Locals assembled at the American Legion Post 129 bar on Highway 200. The highway is the town's de facto main street, the Legion its lone watering hole.

It was quite windy, residents recalled, with air coursing powerfully around the steep mountains that envelop the town 52 miles northwest of Missoula. Nearby weather stations reported temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit and sustained winds stronger than 20 mph with gusts faster than 30 mph — and that was down in the valley.

Around 1 p.m. or so, yet another freight train rumbled through town, hardly worth a glance outside. But soon after, locals said, people began noticing a small column of smoke rising from near Montana Rail Link's main line just south of town. Crews were dispatched to the fire at 1:18 p.m. And, the bartender said, it seemed like everyone came down to the Legion to watch.

The nascent blaze was dubbed "River Road East" for its ignition location near where the road of that name crosses the tracks, a site at about 2,500 feet elevation. Soon, flames were racing through timber up the east face of the 6,775-foot Patrick's Knob just west of town, across the highway and the river from town. Within hours, strong winds propelled the fire over the Clark Fork, the highway and Paradise itself, sending flames racing up the McLaughlin Creek drainage east of town. By evening, the town was evacuated and flames encircled the mostly empty community.

In the end, more than 50 structures burned, including at least 16 primary residences. Officials said at a fire information meeting that the blaze scorched 12,000 acres in less than 12 hours. Multiple weather systems delivered wetting rains and cool temps in the weeks after the fire's frenzied first days, considerably reducing fire behavior and growth. As of Friday, the fire had burned 17,230 acres and was 35% contained. The cause was listed by fire managers as "undetermined."

It was unclear Friday exactly how many structures had burned and where. Such information is under the purview of the Sanders County sheriff, according to fire managers. As of Friday afternoon, Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders had not responded to multiple phone calls, multiple emails and a Facebook message over the past seven days. When a Missoulian reporter visited the sheriff's office in Thompson Falls on Thursday, an employee said the sheriff and Undersheriff Jerry Johnson were in meetings all day and were unavailable. Sheriff Fielders did not respond to a note left at the office seeking a phone call. Plains-Paradise Rural Fire Chief James Russell did not respond to a voicemail seeking information.

Residents say it was like 'driving into hell'

Johnny Thompson, 75, lives in St. Regis, about a 26-minute drive upstream along the Clark Fork. He keeps two rescue horses, Geronimo and Pawnee Joe, on a small property between the railyard and highway on Paradise's northwest end. On Thursday, he was in the paddock tending to his horses and sporting a rawhide shirt and a revolver, American flag bandanna around his neck. He recounted the frantic exercise of saving his horses from fire nearly two weeks before.

"I came down because they said it was on fire and my horses were down here," he said, "and I had to get them out."

The direct route into Paradise from St. Regis was closed because of the fire, he said, so he and his wife drove around to the Camas Prairie, then up and over to Plains and into Paradise from the north, eventually arriving around 9:30 p.m. to move the horses to St. Regis for two days.

"I looked out of the window and I couldn't believe it," he recounted, describing fire spread across the mountains on both sides of town. "It looked like hell. It looked like we were driving into hell."

A week before, he said, he'd decided to mow all the tall grass around his property in Paradise. He wasn't sure why — just had a feeling he should, he recalled. On Aug. 18, the fire burned right to the property and stopped. He believes his mowing probably saved it.

Others weren't so lucky.

A white picket fence surrounds the burned ruins of a trailer home on Round House Road, just off the highway at the town's northwest end. Charred metal roofing, a steel frame and ash are all that remains of the home. The nylon left-side hoist of a flag was all that flew atop a white flagpole in the yard; the rest of the flag had incinerated. A white archway stands lopsided in the middle of the fence, the bottoms of its frame burned away.

About 4 miles up McLaughlin Creek, where multiple structures burned, smoke still rose from a smoldering tree near the remnants of a log cabin. All that remains of the home is its cinderblock foundation, warped and burned metal roof, melted glass and charred timber. A few scorched appliances poke out from piles of ash.

Down at the Legion bar, a former logger in his 70s who declined to give his name said, "It was bad — everybody was running for their lives." The sky was orange and flames bookended the town. In all his years in the mountains, he'd seen a lot of wildfires, but never anything like this.

The man, whose mobility is impaired, described neighbors shouting at him to run as they fled town. "I can't run!" he remembered shouting back. He tried to drive out of town when officials issued an evacuation order, but his truck stalled three blocks from home. So he waited out the sleepless night at home in Paradise with his dog as fire raged all around.

"It was wild," he said. "I've been through this a bunch of times but up in the woods, not in town."

The man said he'd seen the McLaughlin Creek area burn many times in recent decades. He solemnly lamented the loss of homes, but he also observed: "Hell of a year, drier than f---, and all these people building out in the woods, what do you expect?"

The fire moved quickly

The same day as the River Road East fire barreled over Paradise, another new fire start was devouring homes 135 miles west. The Gray fire at Medical Lake, about 14 miles southwest of Spokane, also started Aug. 18 and quickly blew up to thousands of acres. It killed two people and burned 240 homes, according to reports Friday. According to a report from the Spokane Spokesman-Review, residents there described a scene similar to Paradise: fast-moving flames from a brand-new fire driven by strong winds, and suddenly engulfing homes.

"It almost sounded like a war zone," one man told the newspaper. "All of a sudden it went, 'Whoosh!' and I had to get out of there."

Just 10 days prior, a brush fire sparked by downed powerlines was driven into Lahaina, Hawaii, on the island of Maui, by winds from a hurricane passing offshore. The resulting firestorm burned almost the entire historic oceanside town in a day, killing at least 115 people and leaving hundreds still missing as of Friday. It was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. And earlier the same week as the Gray and River Road East fires, a wildfire in Canada forced the full evacuation of Yellowknife, the 20,000-person territorial capital of the Northwest Territories.

In both Maui and Washington, fast-moving flames driven by strong winds outpaced firefighters' efforts to keep the fires from developed areas. The Gray fire at Medical Lake, local officials said, harked back to the Inland Northwest firestorm of October 16, 1991, when 50-mph winds blew down power lines across eastern Washington and northern Idaho, igniting more than 80 fires across the region that ultimately killed two people and burned 112 homes. Spokesman-Review reporter Jess Water wrote at the time, "The fires overwhelmed rural fire-protection systems already stretched thin by the growing number of people moving to the countryside."

According to a Missoulian analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau and insurance data compiled by Bankrate, Montana has a greater percentage of its homes at risk of wildfire than other Western states. About 27% of Montana's homes are at risk, compared with 14% of California's homes and 5% of Washington's homes. Land managers, conservation groups, politicians and fire officials frequently describe increasing fire risk to homes as more people build in the forested landscape of the West — areas sometimes described as the wildland-urban interface or WUI (pronounced "woo-ee").

Federal and state land managers have in recent years committed to a campaign of thinning forests across the West with logging and prescribed burning. Swaths of landscape are unnaturally overgrown, they say, after a century of logging and full-suppression firefighting. Forests that are selectively thinned to favor fire-tolerant species like Ponderosa pine and western larch can mirror historic conditions that featured regular low-intensity fire.

Opponents of that theory argue that extreme weather exacerbated by climate change — especially drought, heat and wind — rather than forest composition is the primary driver of larger and faster-growing wildfires that have become more common across the West.

In just a few hours, the River Road East fire raced through dense timber on Patrick's Knob and relatively sparser Ponderosa and other vegetation up McLaughlin Creek as it consumed the cabins dotting the hills around Paradise on Aug. 18. But, Thompson said, firefighters had saved the town of Paradise itself. On Thursday he hung a "Thank you firefighters" sign on the barbed-wire fence ringing his property.

"They saved our town," he said. "They wet this area down and put a fire line around it, and they saved our town."

Wildfires explained: 10 questions answered Why do fire managers let some wildfires burn? Sometimes fires fit a beneficial land management goal, like when they burn in a wilderness area or national park. Fires are part of the natural forest cycle, and "at times that's the right approach," said Lane, who is in his 35th season as a firefighter, much of that spent in western Oregon. He joined Washington's natural resources agency in 2019. Also, wildfires sometimes burn in areas where it is unsafe to put firefighters. When do fire managers deploy aircraft? Planes or helicopters are used if a wildfire is burning too intensely to send in ground forces, or if aircraft are the best way to deliver water or retardant, Lane said. "You want to hit a fire quick so it stays small," Lane said. The goal is to keep them from erupting into megafires. Cal Fire, California's firefighting agency, keeps an average of 95% of blazes to 10 acres (4 hectares) or less. But Lane said aircraft alone are usually not enough to extinguish a fire. "It takes boots on the ground." Aircraft also can face numerous visibility limitations when trying to make water drops on a wildfire. How has technology helped? When it comes to early detection, one innovation is replacing fire lookout towers staffed by humans with cameras in remote areas, many of them in high-definition and armed with artificial intelligence to discern a smoke plume from morning fog. There are 800 such cameras scattered across California, Nevada and Oregon. Fire managers also routinely summon military drones to fly over fires at night, using heat imaging to map their boundaries and hot spots. They can use satellite imagery to plot the course of smoke and ash. When is the best time to fight fires? Generally the heat of a summer day is not the best time to fight wildfires. "We are pretty successful in the morning, late evening or overnight," Lane said. Are wildfires harder to battle in timber or grasslands? Dry lightning puts dozens of fires on the landscape, Lane said, and weather is a major factor in their spread. Wildfires in grassland tend to grow more quickly, and are more susceptible to expanding when there are high winds, Lane said. Fires in timberlands don't grow as fast, but they are more difficult to extinguish. "With grass, a little rain and it goes out," Lane said. How best to save houses when fires are close? Lane said the building material used on a house, and the nearby vegetation, are big factors in determining if a house can be saved when fire approaches. Houses with wooden roofs and lots of flammable vegetation around them are hardest to save. Usually a fire crew will spray water around a house to protect it. Sometimes they will burn out the vegetation around a house to starve an approaching wildfire. If the homeowner keeps brush well away from a home prior to a fire that is a big help, Lane said. Where do fire names come from? Usually a fire is named by the first unit of firefighters on the scene. Most of the time the name reflects a nearby geographic feature, such as a creek or valley. California's massive Dixie Fire, for instance, was named after the road where it started on July 14. Why do firefighters spend so much time digging lines? "Every fire has to have a dirt trail around it," Lane said. "That's to separate the fuel from the fire." Firefighters also get help when the flames burn toward a river, a rocky area or a road. "Separating fuel from fire is what stops them," he said. Who leads the firefighting effort? Wildfires get one of five ratings, with Type 5 the least dangerous and Type 1 the most dangerous. More than 95% of all fires are smaller Type 4 or 5 wildfires and are quickly put out by local firefighters. Larger fires, like the ones the Washington state Department of Natural Resources responds to, are assigned an incident commander, said Janet Pearce, agency spokeswoman. The commander creates a set of objectives, which guides the command and general staff. An operations section chief then devises the strategy for the operational firefighting effort. When are residents told to evacuate? Emergency managers consider fire behavior, predicted weather and the amount of time it will take to evacuate, when making the decision to order people to leave, Lane said. They also consider the availability of shelters and the potential for harm or loss of human life. Occasionally, an order is given to "shelter in place." This is typically done when there is either no time to escape an oncoming fire, or it would be more hazardous to evacuate than remain in place, he said.