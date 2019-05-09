Five Valleys Audubon will host an all-day field trip to Bandy Ranch, Powell County, northwest of Ovando on May 19.
Meet in the northwest corner of the University of Montana Adams Center Parking Lot (Parking Lot P) at 7:50 a.m.
Bandy Ranch is 3,436-acre working cattle ranch deeded to the Montana Forest and Conservation Experiment Station at the University of Montana in 1990 by the estate of Ed Bandy.
On past field trips to Bandy Ranch, over 60 species have been identified including sandhill cranes, trumpeter swans and common loons.
There is no charge. For more information, contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com.