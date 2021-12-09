 Skip to main content
Field trip to Owen Sowerwine Natural Area

Christmas bird count

 

 Al Knauber, Independent Record

Join Derrick Rathe and the Flathead Audubon Society on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. until noon for a winter walk at the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area along the Flathead River to explore the signs of birds. Winter is not normally the hot time of year to go out and see birds, but it is a great time to go out and see the stories birds leave behind. From caches to tracks we will go over the winter signs of birds.

Registration is required and space is limited to 10 birders. Due to the COVID pandemic, precautions such as masking and social distancing are required.

Call Rathe at 406-250-4108 or email at drathe33@gmail.com to register.

For more information, visit  flatheadaudubon.org.

