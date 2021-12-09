Field trip to Owen Sowerwine Natural Area

Join Derrick Rathe and the Flathead Audubon Society on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. until noon for a winter walk at the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area along the Flathead River to explore the signs of birds. Winter is not normally the hot time of year to go out and see birds, but it is a great time to go out and see the stories birds leave behind. From caches to tracks we will go over the winter signs of birds.