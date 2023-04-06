Firefighters across the Lolo National Forest are preparing for spring prescribed burning operations to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and better protect communities from future wildfires.

Prescribed burning could begin soon on multiple Ranger Districts, pending favorable conditions, and will continue throughout the spring.

Prescribed burns are carefully planned and implemented in accordance with a written burn plan. Prior to implementation, local fire managers coordinate with local cooperators, counties and partners. Prescribed burning operations will only be conducted if conditions are favorable.

Favorable conditions include correct parameters for temperature, wind, fuel moisture, and ventilation for smoke. When prescription criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals.

Both underburning and pile burning will be conducted this spring in previous treatment areas. Underburning, a type of prescribed fire treatment, ignites vegetation under the forest canopy and focuses on the consumption of surface fuels.

Frequent, low-intensity underburning is essential for improving habitat conditions for wildlife by regenerating fire-adapted vegetation and encouraging the growth of new forage for wildlife browse. Additionally, prescribed fires help to reduce crown fire potential by eliminating dead and diseased vegetation and ladder fuels.

Ladder fuels provide opportunity for a surface fire to move into the tree canopy, creating a "crown fire." Crown fires are much more difficult to control during wildfire responses.

All prescribed burns will be implemented in compliance with Montana air quality standards and coordinated with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the appropriate county health departments to reduce the impacts of smoke to neighbors, cooperators and surrounding communities. Smoke may settle in valley bottoms and drainages overnight, but it is expected to dissipate within a few days.

