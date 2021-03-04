Fish project seeks comment

In response to public feedback, the Lolo National Forest is extending the public comment period for 30 days for the North Fork Blackfoot River Native Fish Restoration Project, through March 12.

Located in the Scapegoat Wilderness on the Seeley Lake and Lincoln Ranger Districts in Powell and Lewis and Clark counties, the project would authorize Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) to implement fish management and stocking actions within the wilderness to establish a secure population of native trout.

Although the Westslope cutthroat trout is native to the Blackfoot River watershed, populations have decreased. Threats include hybridization, barriers to movement, habitat degradation and climate change. The Forest Service and FWP want to conserve the species where feasible and consistent with other management interests. FWP has the responsibility and authority to manage fish and wildlife populations on National Forest System lands in Montana and has completed a Montana Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment and Decision Notice for this project.

Various management actions are proposed include the application of a piscicide, rotenone, to eradicate the non-native fish species; use of motorized equipment; temporary development of structures or installations; and use of chemicals (pesticides or herbicides).

Comments will be accepted through March 12. Send comments to: John Slown, environmental coordinator, 4289 Capy Court, Missoula, MT 59804. Electronic comments may be sent to: comments-northern-lolo-seeley-lake@fs.fed.us. Hand-deliver comments to the Seeley Lake Ranger District, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday. For more information, contact the Seeley Lake Ranger Station at 406-677-2233 or visit the Lolo National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/projects/lolo/landmanagement/projects.

