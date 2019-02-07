Two free fishing seminars will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Bretz RV & Marine, 4800 Grant Creek Road.
Two of the state's best anglers will share their tips and tricks on how to catch walleyes and Chinook salmon while fishing Fort Peck Reservoir. Jason Mundell, from Rip N Lips Guide service, who has teamed up with Bob Hickey to capture top place finishes in walleye tourney's in Montana, as well as earn them Anglers of the Year, will kick off the free seminars at 10 a.m. with walleye jig selection and presentation which includes rod and line selection, along with many tips and tricks.
Scott Collingsworth, the new owner of the Fort Peck Marina and another Montana top walleye tournament angler, will cover Cranking Walleyes under the Big Sky at 11:30 a.m. Learn about bait selection for this time of year with changing weather patterns, rod and reel selection, along with the difference between trolling with mono and lead core.
At 1 p.m., Mundell will speak on the ins and outs of fishing for Chinook salmon on Fort Peck Reservoir.