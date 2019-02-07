Join the Five Valleys Audubon bird walk, every third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon, to discover, identify and revel in the aesthetics of the Bitterroot Valley landscape. All are welcome, the more eyes, the better the chances of finding cool wildlife … we don’t ignore plants and other animals.
The Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge has recorded over 240 species of birds. Times of day and year determine what species will be found; most likely every field trip will see different birds. We’ll help you learn how to identify the birds — and whatever else we encounter — and how to get the most out of binoculars and bird guides.
No special gear needed — just dress for the weather and bring water and a snack.
Please note the Visitor Center is no longer open on Saturdays, so the indoor bathrooms at the Refuge headquarters will not be available. Meet at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 4567 Wild Fowl Ln, Stevensville, MT 59870. Contact Larry Weeks for more information at (406)549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com.