Megan Fylling and Mike Krzywicki from the University of Montana Bird Ecology Lab will speak at Five Valleys Audubon's April meeting at 7 p.m. April 8 in Room 123 of the Gallagher Business Building, UM.
Fylling will be talking about Lewis’s Woodpeckers in the Clark Fork and Bitterroot river systems. Lewis’s Woodpeckers are declining in many parts of their range. The Important Bird Areas on the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers provide refuge for Lewis’s Woodpeckers. Specifically, Megan will be discussing the recent studies of habitat characteristics and landscape development pressures to see how those factors affect Lewis’s Woodpeckers.
Krzywicki's talk will be about investigating bird response to Superfund cleanup efforts the in the Clark Fork Watershed. University of Montana scientists have studied the response of Osprey and songbirds to Superfund cleanup efforts in the Clark Fork Watershed for the last decade.
For more information visit the Five Valleys Audubon website at fvaudubon.org.